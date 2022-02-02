Art exhibit celebrates African-American culture for Black History Month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday marked the first day of Black History Month.

To celebrate, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Harrison County has a gallery highlighting African-American art and culture.

The show is named “And Still I Rise” after the famous Maya Angelou poem.

Painter Anthony Badon said one of his pieces was inspired by the movie “Get Out” and what it means to be a black person in America.

“My art represents passion, love, and culture. I’m all about connecting to my culture especially since there are a lot of things that were created around us but not for us,” he said.

The “And Still I Rise” exhibit will remain open until Feb. 24.

