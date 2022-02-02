5,940 new COVID cases, 126 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday marked the third day in a row that Mississippi state health officials reported more than 100 COVID related deaths in the state. Many of those deaths occurred over the last year, and were determined to be COVID-related through a review of death certificate reports.

As of Tuesday at 3pm, 126 new deaths were reported in Mississippi. Thirty of those deaths occurred between January 26 and February 1, and included one fatality in Jackson County. The other 96 newly reported deaths happened over the last year, from the time between February 2, 2021 and January 26, 2022, and included six deaths in Harrison County, three deaths in Hancock County, and one death in Jackson County.

A total of 5,940 new cases were also reported Wednesday. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Monday to 3pm Sunday.

There were 1,002 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (563), Jackson County (265), Hancock County (85), Pearl River County (53), Stone County (24), and George County (12).

As of February 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 737,607 cases and 11,170 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 6675 81 76 9 Hancock 11,118 145 143 22 Harrison 48,127 599 663 83 Jackson 34,627 406 396 42 Pearl River 14,039 250 248 42 Stone 5057 67 106 14

As of February 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 737,607 cases and 11,170 deaths reported in Mississippi. (MSDH)

As of Feb. 1, there were 1,370 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 299 were in the ICU and 152 were on ventilators.

As of Feb. 1, there were 1,370 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 299 were in the ICU and 152 were on ventilators. (MSDH)

Mississippi's Hospitalized COVID-19 cases by age group (MSDH)

Mississippi's COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group (MSDH)

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths age 17 or younger by age group (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 1. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 42%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 1. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 42%. (MSDH)

Risk of death among fully vaccinated vs not vaccinated by age group in Mississippi (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.

Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.

COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.

We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.