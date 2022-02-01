Zulu Mardi Gras suit display honors cultural diversity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Black History Month and a piece of New Orleans Mardi Gras go together as a learning experience in diversity.

Chief Shaka Zulu brought over a Mardi Gras Indian Suit Tuesday to kick off Black History Month at the Hancock Whitney Bank corporate headquarters in Gulfport. It’s on display to celebrate the region’s cultural influences while creating a more inclusive environment.

“Last year we didn’t come out, because we have a lot of children in our tribe and we had to respect the foundries of what was going on around the world. It also means a lot of this unique culture we take for granted. In the blink of an eye, all this kind of stuff can be over, so it makes you appreciate some of the unique stuff that you have that’s being distributed around the world,” Chief Shaka said.

The suit, called “Toucan,” will be on display until Fat Tuesday.

