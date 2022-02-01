VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point police officer is being treated after an accident involving three vehicles.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Frederick Street and Highway 63.

A Moss Point Police SUV overturned in a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Frederick Street and Highway 63 in Moss Point. According to MPPD, the officer has been taken to the hospital. No fatalities reported. pic.twitter.com/JNcMUHDFF8 — Joshua Jackson (@JoshJacksonWLOX) February 1, 2022

The patrol car flipped over on its side. Video sent to WLOX shows firefighters from Jackson County Fire Services cutting the patrol car open, allowing the officer to climb out.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, the officer was taken to the hospital. No fatalities were reported.

