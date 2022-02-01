VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash

Black History Month
The officer was cut out of the patrol car and taken to the hospital to be treated.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point police officer is being treated after an accident involving three vehicles.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Frederick Street and Highway 63.

The patrol car flipped over on its side. Video sent to WLOX shows firefighters from Jackson County Fire Services cutting the patrol car open, allowing the officer to climb out.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, the officer was taken to the hospital. No fatalities were reported.

