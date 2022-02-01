Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cold 30s are gone this morning as we wake up today to chilly 40s and cool 50s instead. Temperatures by this afternoon should again range from the mild mid 60s around 70 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the east-southeast at about 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts at times. Skies will be cloudier today with only a slight chance for rain. This week’s highest rain chances will be from tonight through Thursday night. This week’s heaviest rain may occur on Thursday and Thursday night. Another cooldown is on the way behind a cold front Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan...
‘Raised Up Right’: Luke Bryan’s tour to stop in Biloxi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Mild tonight with increasing clouds
Cool and calm tonight. Rain likely by Wednesday and Thursday.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Lovely weather today! Rain likely by Thursday.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Dry today. Wetter by midweek.