Tuesday’s Forecast

The cold 30s are gone this morning as we wake up today to chilly 40s and cool 50s instead. Temperatures by this afternoon should again range from the mild mid 60s around 70 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the east-southeast at about 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts at times. Skies will be cloudier today with only a slight chance for rain. This week’s highest rain chances will be from tonight through Thursday night. This week’s heaviest rain may occur on Thursday and Thursday night. Another cooldown is on the way behind a cold front Friday into the weekend.

