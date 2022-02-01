Black History Month
Tougaloo College to hold virtual classes due to bomb threat

Tougaloo College
Tougaloo College(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tougaloo College will be holding virtual classes due to a bomb threat received on Tuesday.

According to Ashley McLaughlin, Tougaloo Communications Director, the school received a bomb threat early on Tuesday morning.

McLaughlin says that nothing was found by police during a campus search and that students will be virtual due to the threat.

