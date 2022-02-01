Black History Month
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation

Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.(Bolivar Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school principal has been charged with attempted child exploitation following an investigation by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, the office announced that it had arrested Norman Keith Aycock following “an investigation of inappropriate behavior.”

Aycock was the elementary principal at Bayou Academy, which is located in Cleveland.

The announcement comes the same day that Bayou Academy said a camera had been placed in a varsity girls’ locker room.

“From our internal investigation, we concluded that the camera was placed in that locker room on Thursday afternoon while the campus was empty and removed on Friday. All devices belonging to the suspect have been confiscated by the proper authorities,” according to the message.

The school said it conducted a “thorough sweeping of the campus” and has “concluded that there are no other foreign cameras or streaming devices on campus.”

“We are trying to find the words to help our students and staff feel safe and resilient in a world that sometimes feels unpredictable and scary. Our top priority is the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” the letter reads. “We have resources available for our students to assist with mental and emotional health.”

Aycock was not directly named in the letter, which was penned by Head of School Curt McCain.

Aycock is being charged with attempted child exploitation and is awaiting an initial court appearance.

He is being held at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.

