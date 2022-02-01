Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue, according to his chief of staff.

The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday. His chief of staff, Carlos Sanchez, said the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

“Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance,” the statement released Tuesday said. “As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

Luján is still in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, his office said.

“At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes,” Sanchez said.

A 50-50 split of the Senate has given Democrats control of the chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. Democrats will retain control while Luján is recovering, but will have only 49 voting members on their side of the aisle.

Luján won the Senate seat in 2020 after serving five terms in the House, where he was a trusted ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As one of the highest-ranking Latinos in Congress, Luján led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party’s arm that supports House candidates, in the 2016 and 2018 elections.

___

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Chief Shaka Zulu brought over a Mardi Gras Indian Suit Tuesday to kick off Black History Month...
Zulu Mardi Gras suit display honors cultural diversity
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5