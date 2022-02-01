Secretary of U.S. Navy tests positive for COVID after visit to Ingalls

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Less than a week after touring Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, the U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has tested positive for coronavirus.

Del Toro announced that he tested positive on Monday, posting an official statement on the U.S. Navy’s website. He said he tested negative on Jan. 21 and again on the morning of Jan. 28.

Del Toro spent more than two hours at the Pascagoula shipyard on Wednesday, Jan. 26, which included a briefing and tours of three ships. He was accompanied by Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, as well as Rep. Steven Palazzo.

His full statement reads:

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I returned from official travel last Friday afternoon and my most recent negative tests were prior to my travel on the 21st and again on the morning of the 28th. I am following my physician’s instructions and will quarantine for the next five days at a minimum in accordance with CDC guidelines. During this time, I will attend key meetings and discussions virtually and when necessary, the Honorable Meredith Berger, performing the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, will represent me during my physical absence.

I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received the booster shot in October as I know my symptoms could be far worse. We must continue to vaccinate our naval forces and look out for our physical health as we finish the fight against COVID. The well-being of our Sailors, Marines, Civilians and their families is of the utmost priority.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has 11,500 employees. According to a Jan. 17 post on the company’s website, all shipbuilders are required to wear masks inside all buildings at work, unless alone in their specific work area. Shipbuilders are also encouraged to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, during activities involving close contact with others, and in meetings that require large attendance in person. That policy was put back in place on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 rapid testing is offered onsite at the Ingalls COVID-19 Testing Center, located on the west side of Jerry St. Pe’ Highway, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ingalls Shipbuilding will offer 1st, 2nd, and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Ingalls employees and dependents at the Ingalls COVID-19 Testing Center on the west side of Jerry St. Pe’ Hwy. on the following dates and times:

Thursday, February 10, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, March 3, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, March 24, 1-4 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.