Police search for suspect after pregnant cow was killed, butchered

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Owens Cross Roads Police Department is asking for your help as officers look for a suspect in a strange, gruesome crime.

Police say sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, a pregnant cow was killed and butchered at the corner of Old Highway 431 and Old Big Cove Rd. Officers say this is a very rare crime. The owner of the ranch, said the last time this happened was in the 1970s. However, that cow was not butchered.

In Alabama, killing livestock is a class C felony and if someone is convicted they face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Police are asking the community for any information about this crime. If you believe you know who may have done this, you are asked to call the Owens Cross Roads Police at (256) 888-3001.

