Overnight bomb threat at JSU causes heavy police presence
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning.
According to the Jackson State Twitter page, JPD and the JSU Department of Public Safety searched the campus and found no evidence to support the threat.
The page also states that the campus will remain open with increased safety measures.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.