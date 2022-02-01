Black History Month
Over 4,000 new COVID cases, 100+ new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 717 new cases and seven new deaths reported on Tuesday.
Dr. AJ Meiyappan, who practices Family Medicine for Memorial Hospital, joins us with his insight on the fight against COVID-19 in South Mississippi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 new deaths from COVID-19 have been identified in Mississippi, according to the report released on Tuesday. It’s the second day in a row that state health officials have reported a high number of deaths.

A total of 4,249 new cases were also reported Tuesday. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

Like on Monday, all 109 deaths reported Tuesday occurred in January of this year, with most of them happening in the first part of the month.

The number includes 90 deaths that were identified after a review of death certificate reports. Of those, three were reported in the six lower counties of the state. In all, the lower six counties of the state reported new deaths in Harrison County (4), Jackson County (2), and Pearl River County (1).

There were 717 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (233), Jackson County (210), Hancock County (134), Pearl River County (85), Stone County (33), and George County (22).

As of Jan. 31 at 3pm, there have been a total of 731,667 cases and 11,044 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George666381759
Hancock11,03314214322
Harrison47,56459364683
Jackson34,36240438841
Pearl River13,98625024442
Stone50336710014
As of Jan. 30, there were 1,386 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 290 were in the ICU and 157 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 63%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 40%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

