Mural commemorating civil rights achievements unveiled at iconic Inez Café

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At the same venue renowned entertainers such as Al Green and B.B. King used to perform, dozens showed up to the iconic Inez Café for the dedication of the Main Street Mural.

“It’s been a long process so we’re happy to see it finalized and we’re happy to celebrate it with this dedication,” said Steps Coalition Board of Directors President Gordon Jackson.

Organizers called it the beginning of the restoration of one of the most famous landmarks on Main Street. The mural highlights a colorful portrait of a key moment in Black annals.

“A society that doesn’t remember its history is doomed to repeat it,” said Steps Coalition Executive Director Jonathan Green.

The Wade-In Movement is called Biloxi’s crowning civil rights achievement. It was a series of protests led by Dr. Gilbert Mason to demand the desegregation of Biloxi’s public beaches.

“A lot of people didn’t know that the beaches were segregated, that Black people could not walk on the beach or wade in the water,” Jackson said.

The protests led to court challenges presented by the United States Department of Justice, resulting in a ruling ordering the beaches open to all races in August 1968. Clemon Jimerson, Sr. was 14 years old when he and his family members participated in what’s now dubbed “Bloody Sunday.”

“The police had assembled a mob of nothing but white males, 19 and up,” Jimerson recalled. “What they did was have their brass knuckles, tires, chains, sticks, baseball bats, just whatever they could find.”

Now, 60 years later on the corner of a street named Division, unity and progress take center stage.

“We’re on the right track, we’re doing the right thing,” Green said. “And we’re committed to continuing the conversation, but not just talk.”

The mural is the brainchild of Biloxi native and community advocate John Kemp. The NAACP and Steps Coalition came up with the money to commission artist Demetrius Gayden to paint it.

