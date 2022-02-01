Mississippi unveils $446M tax relief package

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senators in Mississippi unveiled a $446.6 million tax relief package Tuesday.

The Senate’s proposal would eliminate more than $316.6 million in recurring revenue from the budget by 2026.

Here’s an overview of what’s included:

Immediate reduction in the grocery tax from 7 percent to 5 percent, at the cost of about $118.4 million

Immediate elimination of the state’s fees on car tags going to the general fund, to the tune of an estimated $13.3 million

A 2022 rebate of up to $1,000 for citizens with tax liability, which totals about $130 million

The elimination of the 4 percent tax bracket over the next four years, at the cost of $185 million

The Legislative Budget Office and Mississippi Department of Revenue have vetted the numbers in the Senate plan.

Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins plans to bring the bill before the Senate Finance Committee in the coming weeks.

“We need to continue to trim the fat while taking care of the core functions of government, including funding our schools and infrastructure. I believe we can responsibly accomplish both of these goals,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said in a statement.

