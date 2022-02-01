Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi unveils $446M tax relief package

Senators in a Mississippi Legislative session.
Senators in a Mississippi Legislative session.(WTOK)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senators in Mississippi unveiled a $446.6 million tax relief package Tuesday.

The Senate’s proposal would eliminate more than $316.6 million in recurring revenue from the budget by 2026.

Here’s an overview of what’s included:

  • Immediate reduction in the grocery tax from 7 percent to 5 percent, at the cost of about $118.4 million
  • Immediate elimination of the state’s fees on car tags going to the general fund, to the tune of an estimated $13.3 million
  • A 2022 rebate of up to $1,000 for citizens with tax liability, which totals about $130 million
  • The elimination of the 4 percent tax bracket over the next four years, at the cost of $185 million

The Legislative Budget Office and Mississippi Department of Revenue have vetted the numbers in the Senate plan.

Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins plans to bring the bill before the Senate Finance Committee in the coming weeks.

“We need to continue to trim the fat while taking care of the core functions of government, including funding our schools and infrastructure. I believe we can responsibly accomplish both of these goals,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said in a statement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Anthony Wilson is the 2022 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award.
Anthony Wilson honored with 2022 Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” Award
Ryan Pierini is a theatre instructor at MGCCC and a kidney transplant recipient. He joins us to...
Kidney transplant recipient Ryan Pierini shares his story
Chief Shaka Zulu brought over a Mardi Gras Indian Suit Tuesday to kick off Black History Month...
Zulu Mardi Gras suit display honors cultural diversity
Students at Pass Christian Middle and Elementary schools got an up-close experience and history...
African American aviators honored in traveling museum
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Authorities investigating remains found after Gautier fire