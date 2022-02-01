Krewe of Neptune announces Grand Marshal for Biloxi night parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Neptune is no stranger to hosting all levels of celebrity to lead the only night parade in Biloxi.

This year, like 2020′s lineup, the parade Grand Marshal will also headline Neptunalia, which is the krewe’s after party held each year following the parade. This year’s event will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Thomas Mac, an up-and-coming country music singer will be the 2022 guest of honor.

The krewe has been hosting the parade guest of honor since 2015, when Jim Cantore was the inaugural Grand Marshal. In the end, Joe Horn, a Saints player forever enshrined in the memory of the Who Dat Nation for an end zone celebration with a cell phone, was the first ever Grand Marshal. Cantore had to cancel his plans to kick off the revelry in Biloxi because he was snowed under in Massachusetts by, aptly named, Winter Storm Neptune.

Since then, Saints alum Michael Lewis, General James Garner, Georgia (then Ole Miss) coach Matt Luke, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, and Rap/Hip Hop duo Ying Yang Twins have all boarded the first float to begin Neptune’s New Orleans-styled parade.

A singer/songwriter, Mac is originally from Dayton, Ohio where he started performing before live audiences as early as 14. Now 23, he has opened for major country music acts the likes of Tracy Lawrence, Lee Brice, and Sawyer Brown. Mac was offered his first record deal three years ago and performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage that same year.

Mac has amassed a TikTok following of 3 million followers with 40 million likes. Many of his followers hear the influences of Johnny Cash, George Strait, Brad Paisley and Kenny Chesney. Mac is currently touring the nation with fellow country music acts and Tik Tok stars Cooper Alan and Alexandra Kay in the “In Real Life” tour.

While Mac will headline Neptunalia, opening for the high-energy act will be the Flying Buffaloes. This Nashville-based rock group features sounds reminiscent of The Eagles and Allman Brothers. Their 2017 EP Taking Off and 2019 debut album Loaded & Rollin’ have helped them to open for acts like iconic rockers Drivin’ N Cryin’ as well as acclaimed Red Dirt Country act Wade Bowen.

The Krewe of Neptune parade rolls through the streets of Biloxi Saturday night, February 26, 2022, starting at 5:30pm. After that follow Grand Marshal Thomas Mac to Neptunalia at the Hard Rock Biloxi. Tickets to the after party can be found on Eventbrite.

Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, Biloxi (WLOX)

