St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Jackson County school superintendent aims to reduce amount of standardized testing

According to Dr. John Strycker, Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, teachers...
According to Dr. John Strycker, Superintendent of the Jackson County School District, teachers and students are spending too much time testing.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Teachers and students are spending too much time testing, according to Jackson County School Superintendent John Strycker.

“We’re over-testing,” he told WLOX. “The focus has become the test and not learning.”

Strycker shared his thoughts with parents in a newsletter last Wednesday.

“We are really listening,” he said. “And we hear you, teachers. We hear you, students. We hear you, community, and we’re going to make some changes.”

Vancleave Middle School teacher Amy Wilson said she administers one state test per year, but it requires multiple other assessments leading up to the big day.

“I feel that our students are more than just a walking test score, and it’s important for us to view them that way,” she said.

Taking action immediately, the district eliminated its next diagnostic test in February.

“It will allow us way more time to teach our students and to focus on the whole child development,” Wilson said. “I think that band and art and activity is just as important. Their mental, you know, stability is just as important as those intellectual abilities.”

Her daughter Ava also attends Vancleave Middle.

“Going from sixth grade to seventh grade, I have had to study for a lot more tests,” Ava said. “Like, for instance, we have like a benchmark test in the middle of the year, but we also have diagnostics that we also take. So, I feel like we are over-testing.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
No charges filed after 4-year-old fatally shot himself while adults smoked in front seat, JPSO says
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Many had to turn around on Klondyke Road and Chiniche Lane as workers put in sewage and...
Klondyke Road drainage work set for this week
Cool and calm tonight. Rain likely by Wednesday and Thursday.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast