Jackson County school superintendent aims to reduce amount of standardized testing

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Teachers and students are spending too much time testing, according to Jackson County School Superintendent John Strycker.

“We’re over-testing,” he told WLOX. “The focus has become the test and not learning.”

Strycker shared his thoughts with parents in a newsletter last Wednesday.

“We are really listening,” he said. “And we hear you, teachers. We hear you, students. We hear you, community, and we’re going to make some changes.”

Vancleave Middle School teacher Amy Wilson said she administers one state test per year, but it requires multiple other assessments leading up to the big day.

“I feel that our students are more than just a walking test score, and it’s important for us to view them that way,” she said.

Taking action immediately, the district eliminated its next diagnostic test in February.

“It will allow us way more time to teach our students and to focus on the whole child development,” Wilson said. “I think that band and art and activity is just as important. Their mental, you know, stability is just as important as those intellectual abilities.”

Her daughter Ava also attends Vancleave Middle.

“Going from sixth grade to seventh grade, I have had to study for a lot more tests,” Ava said. “Like, for instance, we have like a benchmark test in the middle of the year, but we also have diagnostics that we also take. So, I feel like we are over-testing.”

