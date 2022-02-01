Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven

Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven(Brookhaven Police Department)
By Quentin Smith and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A father and son in Brookhaven are in custody after allegedly shooting at, and then chasing, a FedEx truck in Brookhaven.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the father, Gregory Case, is charged with conspiracy. His bond is $75,000.

Brandon Case, the son, is charged with aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle. His bond is $150,000.

The chief says the alleged incident happened when a FedEx driver was dropping off a package on Junior Trail road the night of January 24.

After dropping the package off, the driver noticed that Gregory Case, who was in a white pickup, was blocking the road.

The driver went around the truck. After doing this, Brandon Case stood in the middle of the road while holding a gun. The driver continued driving on the grass to avoid hitting the son.

That’s when Brandon Case allegedly shot into the truck multiple times. The son then got into the truck with his father with the two chasing the FedEx driver until he made it to I-55.

Police say the driver was in a white Hertz rental truck but was in his FedEx uniform.

Both men turned themselves in to police Tuesday, February 1. MBI and FBI are investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
A Moss Point patrol car flipped over on its side Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident at the...
VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
The Krewe of Neptune parade is happening Feb. 26, 2022, through the streets of Biloxi. The fun...
Krewe of Neptune announces Grand Marshal for Biloxi night parade
Another Mississippi child has died after contracting COVID-19, said the state Department of...
Eleventh child in Mississippi dies from COVID-19, reports MSDH

Latest News

Can't rule out some flooding today if we see too much rain in a too little time. Heavier rain...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
First major deadline day at State Capitol significantly reduces number of bills
Burnham's Drugs
Moss Point making progress on Main Street
Pascagoula Code Enforcement is working to improve the community by eliminating rundown property.
Pascagoula crews demolish rundown homes, businesses
Tuesday marked the first day of Black History Month.
Art exhibit celebrates African-American culture for Black History Month