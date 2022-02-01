Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Eleventh child in Mississippi dies from COVID-19, reports MSDH

Another Mississippi child has died after contracting COVID-19, said the state Department of...
Another Mississippi child has died after contracting COVID-19, said the state Department of Health on Tuesday.(WMTV)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKISON, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Mississippi child has died after contracting COVID-19, said the state Department of Health on Tuesday.

The child was between the ages of one and five. MSDH does not release where the child lived.

This brings the total number of children to die in Mississippi from the coronavirus to 11 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

It was announced on Jan. 26, 2022, that a 10th child had died in Mississippi from the virus.

The ages of the children who have died as a result of COVID include:

  • Two deaths in an infant under one year of age
  • Two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
  • One death in the 6-10 year age range
  • Six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

MSDH says all 11 deaths were among unvaccinated children. Vaccinations are available for all children five and older at any county health department, and boosters are recommended for anyone over 12.

If your child is too young for vaccination, be sure that you and others in your household are vaccinated in order to protect younger children from possible COVID-19 exposure. Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of severe illness in children and adults.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand
Dr. AJ Meiyappan, who practices Family Medicine for Memorial Hospital, joins us with his...
Monday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. AJ Meiyappan
As of Jan. 30, there were 1,386 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, 100+ new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine