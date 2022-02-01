Eleventh child in Mississippi dies from COVID-19, reports MSDH

JACKISON, Miss. (WLOX) - Another Mississippi child has died after contracting COVID-19, said the state Department of Health on Tuesday.

The child was between the ages of one and five. MSDH does not release where the child lived.

This brings the total number of children to die in Mississippi from the coronavirus to 11 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

It was announced on Jan. 26, 2022, that a 10th child had died in Mississippi from the virus.

The ages of the children who have died as a result of COVID include:

Two deaths in an infant under one year of age

Two deaths in the 1-5 year age range

One death in the 6-10 year age range

Six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

MSDH says all 11 deaths were among unvaccinated children. Vaccinations are available for all children five and older at any county health department, and boosters are recommended for anyone over 12.

If your child is too young for vaccination, be sure that you and others in your household are vaccinated in order to protect younger children from possible COVID-19 exposure. Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of severe illness in children and adults.

