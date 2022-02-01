Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details surrounding the arrest of one of the suspects from a deadly Gulfport shooting have been released in court documents.

Isavian O’Terry Preston was in court in Harrison County Monday facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and hindering prosecution.

According to court documents released on Monday, officers found two men, Nathaniel Harris and Aubrey Lewis, lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds when the officers responded to Lewis Avenue in Gulfport on New Year’s Eve.

Officers later discovered Corey Dubose, Sedrick McCord, Mario Clark and two other victims were at Memorial Hospital receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

Dubose, McCord, Lewis and Harris would ultimately die of their injuries.

Investigators determined that a New Year’s Eve party was being held at a house on Lewis Avenue in Gulfport that was mostly attended by older adults from the Gaston Point area. A flyer announcing the party was passed through social media, and a large group of younger adults from the Gaston Point area arrived at the party.

Shortly afterward, a large group of younger adults from the Soria City area of Gulfport arrived at the party. Both groups of younger adults were heavily armed with firearms, including multiple semi-automatic rifles and pistols. They also openly displayed their firearms while ingesting alcohol and narcotics.

During the course of the party, witnesses said that a fight broke out between Dubose and Lewis. Witnesses said during the fight, Lewis and Dubose pulled out guns and shot each other. At the same time, McCord pulled out a gun and shot Dubose, and Preston pulled out a gun and shot McCord multiple times.

While Dubose, Lewis, McCord and Preston all fired at each other, multiple people from each neighborhood group pulled at guns and fired multiple shots into the crowd that had gathered around the fight between Lewis and Dubose. As the crowd scattered, additional shots were fired in the direction of three different houses on Lewis Avenue which were hit by gunfire.

During the mayhem, Harris, who was unarmed, was shot approximately five times. Witnesses identified the shooters to include Preston, Khalid Willaims, Vincent Armstrong Jr., Mario Clark and one other person who has not been charged at this time.

Detectives were able to determine each shooter’s position by the evidence collected from the scene and witness statements.

