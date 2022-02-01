Cloudy and breezy today. Showers possible tonight.

More cloud cover is rolling in today, and it’s also pretty breezy. We’ll have a wind from the southeast around 10-20 MPH. It’s going to stay mild today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but we have a better chance for scattered showers tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

On and off showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. A few heavy downpours are possible, and we’re still going to warm up into the mid 60s in the afternoon. More showers are possible through Thursday morning. A big cold front will approach us by Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring widespread showers and storms. Heavy rain will be possible, and some strong storms can’t be ruled out. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s ahead of the front.

Some showers will linger into Friday, and it will be turning much cooler. Highs on Friday will only reach the low 50s. Saturday will be very chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

