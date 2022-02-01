Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Cloudy and breezy today. Showers possible tonight.

Cloudy and breezy today. More rain expected this week.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More cloud cover is rolling in today, and it’s also pretty breezy. We’ll have a wind from the southeast around 10-20 MPH. It’s going to stay mild today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but we have a better chance for scattered showers tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

On and off showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. A few heavy downpours are possible, and we’re still going to warm up into the mid 60s in the afternoon. More showers are possible through Thursday morning. A big cold front will approach us by Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring widespread showers and storms. Heavy rain will be possible, and some strong storms can’t be ruled out. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s ahead of the front.

Some showers will linger into Friday, and it will be turning much cooler. Highs on Friday will only reach the low 50s. Saturday will be very chilly with morning lows in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting

Latest News

Cloudy and breezy today. More rain expected this week.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cloudier and breezy today with a slight chance for showers. Rainier and possibly stormy Thursday.
Cloudier and breezy for Tuesday with only a slight chance for showers. Rainy and possibly...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Cloudier & breezy today. This week's highest rain chances will be from tonight through...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast