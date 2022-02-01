Three Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On the first day of Black History Month, authorities are investigating bomb threats made at several historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country, including three in Mississippi.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College all received threats.

The threat to JSU came in at 4:15am and by 6:30am, the all-clear had been issued with the school saying no evidence of a threat had been found. The campus remains open for in-person classes.

(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022

Alcorn State also received a threat Tuesday morning. The school advised students to shelter in place, and the school is advising all students to “shelter in place.”

Alcorn State University received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. We are advising all students to shelter in place. Faculty and Staff should not report to work until further notice. Please stay tuned to the Alcorn website, email, and social media accounts for updates. — Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) February 1, 2022

Tougaloo College will be holding virtual classes due to a bomb threat received early Tuesday. According to WLBT, a search of the campus found nothing after the threat was received.

In addition to the three Mississippi colleges, bomb threats at several HBCUs throughout the country were also reported Tuesday morning.

More than a dozen HBCUs have reported receiving bomb threats on Monday and Tuesday. Among them are Xavier University in New Orleans; Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University, Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.; Kentucky State University in Frankfort; Fort Valley State in Georgia; University of the District of Columbia; Spelman College in Atlanta; and Edwards Water University in Jacksonville, Fla.

All are historically Black institutions. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

