Bay-Waveland School District shines light on trouble spots in facilities, aims to pass bond for improvements

BAY ST LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - At Bay-Waveland School district’s last meeting, we heard from board members and parents about the poor condition of certain facilities across the district.

“They are deplorable,” said president Casey Farve.

WLOX toured the facilities faculty and staff believe would benefit most from the proposed $37.9 million bond.

Bay High head football coach Jeremy Turcotte gave WLOX a tour of the Bay St. Louis sports complex.

“This facility is the front door to our community. People who come to this facility from Stone County, Greene County, Harrison County, Jackson County, Pearl River County-- this is the only impression they have of Bay St. Louis to some extent,” he said.

In some cases, Turcotte said, the impression is not very good.

“If they go to a football, basketball, softball, or baseball event, you’re walking into restroom facilities that, in some cases, the ones we just toured, are some of the best ones,” he said.

While improvements have been made to playing surfaces, other areas are still original.

“This concession stand, restroom complex, storage building, and the baseball has the exact same situation. They are three of the oldest buildings in the entire school district,” Turcotte said.

Old buildings are also causing issues over at Bay High School, according to Principal Amy Necaise.

“Our original buildings are about 50 years old, and their infrastructure and plumbing and HVAC and all of the pieces of that can’t support anything in today’s world,” she said.

Mold on classroom walls, lack of electrical outlets for learning equipment, and infrastructure issues are the biggest concerns with the high school.

“If we have any little issue with a change in weather, we might come in in the morning to floors flooded with water because it can’t keep up,” she said.

Necaise said she would like to bring the buildings up to date for students and teachers.

“Honestly, I just want operational and functional so that there are consistent, steady resources for our teachers and our students,” she said.

Necaise encourages voters on the fence about the bond issue to tour the high school to see the problems she believes need to be addressed first hand.

