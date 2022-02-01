Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Arson investigation underway in Harrison County fires

If you have any information about the fires on Sunday, please call Harrison County Fire Department or Crime Stoppers.
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the lookout after a rash of suspected arson in Harrison County.

Several fires broke out in the woods over the weekend, and authorities believe they were set on purpose.

“It’s something we take serious. Arson is arson, if it’s a home, a business or the woods,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

Despite the dry conditions Sunday, Harrison County and Mississippi Forestry firefighters were able to respond quickly to control five fires set in the northern part of the county. Now they are focused on finding out who set them.

“We’re following up on some leads. Some people had called us and said they saw some stuff so we’re following up on that,” Sullivan said.

Like any crime, help from the public is crucial to making an arrest.

“We’re using everything we can use as far as trying to catch somebody if they are burning the woods, and the public is a huge help because they can let us know what they saw, vehicles, tag numbers, descriptions,” Sullivan said.

A woods fire can quickly turn into more than just burning underbrush. While no homes were immediately threatened, there were some near enough that would have been in trouble in windier conditions.

“The wind is our real enemy,” Sullivan said.

On Sunday, the winds were fairly calm.

“When the wind is really blowing and pushing it and pushing it towards homes or people’s property, then that’s another thing,” Sullivan said. “Luckily, in this case, the damage was minimal, it was the woods, no structures were actually involved, but there’s always that potential.”

If you have any information about the fires on Sunday, please call Harrison County Fire Department or Crime Stoppers.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Inez Cafe Mural
Mural commemorating civil rights achievements unveiled at iconic Inez Café
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home