Arson investigation underway in Harrison County fires

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the lookout after a rash of suspected arson in Harrison County.

Several fires broke out in the woods over the weekend, and authorities believe they were set on purpose.

“It’s something we take serious. Arson is arson, if it’s a home, a business or the woods,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.

Despite the dry conditions Sunday, Harrison County and Mississippi Forestry firefighters were able to respond quickly to control five fires set in the northern part of the county. Now they are focused on finding out who set them.

“We’re following up on some leads. Some people had called us and said they saw some stuff so we’re following up on that,” Sullivan said.

Like any crime, help from the public is crucial to making an arrest.

“We’re using everything we can use as far as trying to catch somebody if they are burning the woods, and the public is a huge help because they can let us know what they saw, vehicles, tag numbers, descriptions,” Sullivan said.

A woods fire can quickly turn into more than just burning underbrush. While no homes were immediately threatened, there were some near enough that would have been in trouble in windier conditions.

“The wind is our real enemy,” Sullivan said.

On Sunday, the winds were fairly calm.

“When the wind is really blowing and pushing it and pushing it towards homes or people’s property, then that’s another thing,” Sullivan said. “Luckily, in this case, the damage was minimal, it was the woods, no structures were actually involved, but there’s always that potential.”

If you have any information about the fires on Sunday, please call Harrison County Fire Department or Crime Stoppers.

