Alcorn State University receives anonymous bomb threat

ALCORN, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University has received an anonymous bomb threat.

According to the Alcorn State University Twitter page, the threat was received on Tuesday morning, and the school is advising all students to “shelter in place.”

The university also asked that faculty and staff should not report to work until further notice.

Alcorn is the second confirmed HBCU in Mississippi to receive a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, with Jackson State University receiving one on Tuesday morning as well.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.