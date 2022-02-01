African American aviators honored in traveling museum

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - February is Black History Month, and the celebration flew into Pass Christian on Tuesday on the wings of a traveling museum.

Students at Pass Christian Middle and Elementary schools got an up-close experience and history lesson thanks to the son of a Tuskegee Airman.

Chauncey Spencer II brought his African American Aviation Museum to the Pass Tuesday to help the district kick off Black History Month. Spencer has collected information and material on the history of black aviators, from Bessie Coleman, the first black female pilot, to the first African American astronauts.

“At one time, a group of Americans didn’t have the same opportunities as others, and I teach them a little bit about Jim Crow laws, and how separate but equal isn’t a thing, and how individuals were told no but they didn’t accept no, and ended up being successful because they took their dreams to reality,” Spencer said.

The late Col. Lawrence Roberts, who made his home in the Pass, is also recognized in the exhibit. The museum will also make a stop this weekend at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport.

