Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

African American aviators honored in traveling museum

Students at Pass Christian Middle and Elementary schools got an up-close experience and history...
Students at Pass Christian Middle and Elementary schools got an up-close experience and history lesson thanks to the son of a Tuskegee Airman.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - February is Black History Month, and the celebration flew into Pass Christian on Tuesday on the wings of a traveling museum.

Students at Pass Christian Middle and Elementary schools got an up-close experience and history lesson thanks to the son of a Tuskegee Airman.

Chauncey Spencer II brought his African American Aviation Museum to the Pass Tuesday to help the district kick off Black History Month. Spencer has collected information and material on the history of black aviators, from Bessie Coleman, the first black female pilot, to the first African American astronauts.

“At one time, a group of Americans didn’t have the same opportunities as others, and I teach them a little bit about Jim Crow laws, and how separate but equal isn’t a thing, and how individuals were told no but they didn’t accept no, and ended up being successful because they took their dreams to reality,” Spencer said.

The late Col. Lawrence Roberts, who made his home in the Pass, is also recognized in the exhibit. The museum will also make a stop this weekend at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Chief Shaka Zulu brought over a Mardi Gras Indian Suit Tuesday to kick off Black History Month...
Zulu Mardi Gras suit display honors cultural diversity
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Authorities investigating remains found after Gautier fire
As of Jan. 31 at 3pm, there have been a total of 731,667 cases and 11,044 deaths reported in...
Over 4,000 new COVID cases, 100+ new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
A Moss Point patrol car flipped over on its side Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident at the...
VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash