TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-10 closed in Harrison County after camper trailer rolls over

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are working an accident on Interstate 10 in Harrison County that has left all of the eastbound lanes closed to traffic.

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker, which is just before Menge Avenue. It happened around 11:40am. No injuries were reported.

Traffic is a standstill and is expected to be stopped for the next hour.

Please avoid I10 East bound at the 22MM for the next hour or so as there is a camper trailer roll over blocking all East bound lanes of traffic. There are no injuries reported at this time. Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Monday, January 31, 2022

Law enforcement is also responding after vehicles became stuck attempting to turn around in the median, which is illegal.

We will update this story once the area is clear. Please avoid this section of I-10 if you’re in the area.

