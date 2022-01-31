‘Raised Up Right’: Luke Bryan’s tour to stop in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan will make a stop in Biloxi later this year as part of his Raised Up Right Tour.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Monday morning that Luke Bryan, along with Mitchell Tenpenny, will be on the Gulf Coast on Oct. 13, 2022. Riley Green, who just performed at the Coliseum over the weekend, will open the show.

One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan said he will be hitting the road on a 30+ city trek.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will launch on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock and playing 30+ cities before wrapping in late October.

The tour takes its name from the chorus of Bryan’s current hit single, “Up,” which is the sixth single from Bryan’s No. 1 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com or Ticketmaster.

Presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, February 1 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 3 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE.

