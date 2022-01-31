St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

‘Raised Up Right’: Luke Bryan’s tour to stop in Biloxi

One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan...
One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan posted his tour plans on social media Jan., 31, revealing that he will be hitting the road on a 30+ city trek that kicks off in 2022.(Live Nation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan will make a stop in Biloxi later this year as part of his Raised Up Right Tour.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced Monday morning that Luke Bryan, along with Mitchell Tenpenny, will be on the Gulf Coast on Oct. 13, 2022. Riley Green, who just performed at the Coliseum over the weekend, will open the show.

One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan said he will be hitting the road on a 30+ city trek.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will launch on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock and playing 30+ cities before wrapping in late October.

The tour takes its name from the chorus of Bryan’s current hit single, “Up,” which is the sixth single from Bryan’s No. 1 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10am local time at LukeBryan.com or Ticketmaster.

Presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, February 1 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 3 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller
Nicole Bradley has taken over the role of administrative director of Center Stage theater, a...
New Center Stage director carries on family legacy
The city limits currently stops at 28th Street, but if the annexation proposal becomes a...
Klondyke Road in Long Beach to close for sewer pipe work
Runners raced for 7th annual Casino Bridge Run
Runners raced for seventh annual Casino Bridge Run

Latest News

Nicole Bradley has taken over the role of administrative director of Center Stage theater, a...
New Center Stage director carries on family legacy
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller
Season 19, Project Runway contestant
A Jackson fashion designer competes in ‘Project Runway’
Big & Rich plays at Beau Rivage on February 4. Tickets are still available through the casino's...
Happening Feb. 4th: Big & Rich in concert at Beau Rivage