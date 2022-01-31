St. Jude Dream Home
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a truck after a Gulfport hit-and-run killed one person.

Around 3:11 Monday morning, Gulfport police responded to the area of Highway 49 and 29th Street.

When they arrived, officers found a female victim in the middle of the southbound lane of Highway 49. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time until her family has been properly notified by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office.

Gulfport police are looking for a Ford F250 that is missing the front air dam.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-595 or Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

