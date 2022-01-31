Non-profit calls for donations after three homeless people die from frigid temperatures in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winter weather has taken the lives of at least three homeless people in the city of Jackson this year, according to a local non-profit.

Shower Power is turning to the public for help as they continue providing a warm place to stay for those in need.

The organization has rented out nearly 100 hotel rooms for those without shelter so far this winter and hopes to increase that number through the help of donations.

“I can take a good hot shower instead of sleeping in trucks and abandoned houses,” Manuel Davis said.

Davis said Shower Power has not only saved his life but also the lives of many other homeless people in the city of Jackson.

“If it weren’t for them, how many people could be dead by now sleeping up under bridges in this cold weather?” he said.

Teresa Renkenberger and Mary Ann Kirby started the non-profit two years ago, and — through donations — they provide clothes, food, hygiene products, and free showers to those in need.

When the ice storm blasted through Mississippi last February, the two women decided to go even bigger. Renkenberger and Kirby put 137 homeless people up in hotels for eleven nights straight.

“We try to take care of our homeless community,” Renkenberger said. “It’s our obligation as their friend but also a human obligation to go and find them and make sure they have a warm place to stay.”

Kirby said their efforts came at a dire time, as shelters across the country struggle to keep their doors open because of the pandemic.

“COVID has not been kind in the regard that the population itself has exploded,” she said. “We see more people now living on the street than we have ever seen before.”

But their gesture of goodwill came with a cost. The non-profit operates solely off donations and is now faced with an $80,000 hotel bill.

Renkenberger and Kirby are asking for monetary donations as well as tents and tarps so that they can continue helping people like Davis get back on their feet.

“I just love the shower power,” he said. “I just wish that I could do more. I’ve been looking for a job to help support them.”

Shower Power estimates the city’s homeless population consists of around 1,000 people who are purely unsheltered.

Those who are interested can make a donation on the group’s website.

