Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, 100+ new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 new deaths from COVID-19 have been identified in Mississippi, according to the report released on Monday. All of those deaths occurred in January of this year, with most happening in the first part of the month, said state health officials.

The number includes over 70 deaths that were identified after a review of death certificate reports. Of those, three were reported in the six lower counties of the state, with Jackson County reporting two and Pearl River County reporting one.

MSDH also reported a total of 9,752 new cases over the last three days. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Sunday.

There were 1,714 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (711), Pearl River County (241), Jackson County (335), George County (55), Hancock County (263), and Stone County (109).

The 25 new deaths in the state occurred between January 14-27, and included four deaths in Harrison County and one in Jackson County.

As of Jan. 30 at 3pm, there have been a total of 727,418 cases and 10,935 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 6641 81 75 9 Hancock 10,899 142 143 22 Harrison 47,331 589 646 83 Jackson 34,152 402 388 41 Pearl River 13,901 249 244 42 Stone 5000 67 100 14

A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday. (MSDH)

As of Jan. 26, there were 1,708 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 328 were in the ICU and 192 were on ventilators.

A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday. (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 63%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 40%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Risk of Death Among Fully Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated by Age Group, Mississippi through Jan. 24, 2022. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

