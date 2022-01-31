St. Jude Dream Home
Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, 100+ new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 1,714 new cases and three new deaths reported over the three-day period.
Singing River Health System's Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers joins us to talk about the latest COVID-19 news.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 new deaths from COVID-19 have been identified in Mississippi, according to the report released on Monday. All of those deaths occurred in January of this year, with most happening in the first part of the month, said state health officials.

The number includes over 70 deaths that were identified after a review of death certificate reports. Of those, three were reported in the six lower counties of the state, with Jackson County reporting two and Pearl River County reporting one.

MSDH also reported a total of 9,752 new cases over the last three days. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Thursday to 3pm Sunday.

There were 1,714 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (711), Pearl River County (241), Jackson County (335), George County (55), Hancock County (263), and Stone County (109).

The 25 new deaths in the state occurred between January 14-27, and included four deaths in Harrison County and one in Jackson County.

As of Jan. 30 at 3pm, there have been a total of 727,418 cases and 10,935 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George664181759
Hancock10,89914214322
Harrison47,33158964683
Jackson34,15240238841
Pearl River13,90124924442
Stone50006710014
As of Jan. 26, there were 1,708 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 328 were in the ICU and 192 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 63%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 40%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

