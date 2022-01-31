Monday’s Forecast

St. Jude Dream Home
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wrapping up the month of January on the dry side today. Chilly morning temperatures in the 40s and 30s will eventually reach the mild mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. Skies today will be partly cloudy. But, it’ll be cloudier tomorrow with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. A cold front will arrive in our area on Thursday, bringing some of this week’s best rain chances. A somewhat drier pattern is expected this weekend thanks to high pressure behind the front. Mild afternoons in the 60s and 70s will be possible through Thursday before the cold front arrives. Then, behind the front, we’ll see cooler afternoons for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Can’t rule out some near-freezing temperatures Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

