MDHS water bill program for low-income households extended

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) has received $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help income-eligible people and households keep access to drinking water and wastewater services through the end of September 2023.

“Water is essential to life and really we as Americans deserve clean water and to have sufficient water whether that’s your water or your sewer services. We were chosen to administer this water program because we know the need is out there. We see the need every day,” says Tina Ruffin, Director of MDHS’s Department of Community Service.

The program will be able to help eligible households manage costs associated with:

Water bills

Wastewater/sewer bills

Stormwater fees

Groundwater fees

Reconnection fees

Late fees

Lien removal fees (water-related)

You can apply for the water program and learn more about it here. The Community Services Department also offers a similar program for energy bills.

“Now, the water program was awarded to us by DHHS. The State of Mississippi Department of Human Services received the grant, we in turn fund community action agencies and human resource agencies across the state to actually take the application to determine if a household is eligible,” explains Ruffin.

You can check your eligibility and apply for programs using the MDHS Common Web Portal.

There is no limit to how many times a person or household can use the program between now and 2023. If you need help after your first application, you must apply and be approved again.

“The eligibility requirement is their income has to be at or below 60% of the state median income, which means that household of one could make up to about $21,000. They would have to contact the local community action agency to get an appointment for an application. When they come for the application, they need to bring proof of income for everyone over 18. They need to bring in the water bill and of course, it has to be in the name of the applicant or spouse. We have to have social security numbers for everybody in the household and picture ID,” says Ruffin.

