Klondyke Road drainage work set for this week

Many had to turn around on Klondyke Road and Chiniche Lane as workers put in sewage and drainage pipes.
Many had to turn around on Klondyke Road and Chiniche Lane as workers put in sewage and drainage pipes.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Work continues in Long Beach on drainage improvements. That means closing a portion of one of the city’s busiest roads.

Many had to turn around on Klondyke Road and Chiniche Lane as workers put in sewage and drainage pipes. This closure is scheduled to last about a week if the weather holds out. If you remember, JLB Construction also did the sewage and drainage work on Pineville Road a few months ago as part of a segmented project to fix issues in Long Beach.

“I drove a dump truck and I helped pave this street,” said Kenny O’Neal, who lives just north of the construction zone. He said he knew about the drainage work and the road closure, but he didn’t know there’d be cars pulling in and out of his driveway to turn around and also speed through the area.

“You can say go one way but they’re not going to do that. I had a bad feeling because I was about to do some dishes and I thought ‘here we go.’ I knew something was fixing to go down,” O’Neal said.

JLB ended up placing a “road closed” sign near Cleveland Avenue to alleviate the traffic issues. They hope to have this section of drainage pipe installed soon. The Harrison County Utility Authority is using RESTORE act funds to pay for this multi-faceted project.

