Chief Payne announces retirement from D’Iberville police department

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -D’Iberville’s first chief of police will be stepping down after nearly 50 years in public service.

Chief Wayne Payne announced on Monday his plans to retire from the D’Iberville Police Department after over a decade of serving the city.

“When given the opportunity to be the first chief of police for the city of D’Iberville, I accepted the position with excitement, knowing the challenges would further strengthen my knowledge and leadership skills,” Payne said. “While this is a very emotional time for me and my family, I feel it is the right time to retire and allow a new chief to lead the men and women of this great department.

“Chief Payne created the D’Iberville Police Department from the ground up, designing the police vehicles, police department patch, badge and establishing policies and procedures. I know of no other person that could’ve accomplished what Chief Payne has done,” said city manager Clay Jones. “I believe his true legacy lies with those fine officers we have today and those that have moved on to be leaders at other agencies throughout the state. Chief Payne has always been a cheerleader for those working to better themselves myself included. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor.”

“I leave with many fond memories of my 47 years in public safety, the last 14 in the city of D’Iberville,” Payne said. “I also leave with a sense of achievement and pride, because of what we have accomplished here in the city. The police department, starting out in a doublewide trailer, moving into a refurbished building, and finally moving into a new state-of-the-art police building.”

Payne will begin his retirement on April 1, 2022.

