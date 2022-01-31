Calm and cool tonight

It was a beautiful Monday! More cloud cover is expected tonight, and temperatures will stay pretty steady. We’ll be in the low to mid 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but we’ll still warm up into the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy at times with winds from the southeast. Rain chances will be low, but a few showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening. More moisture will be in place on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

A cold front will approach us on Thursday. Ahead of the front, there will be plenty of moisture in place. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. This front will bring widespread showers and storms by the end of the day and into the evening. A few strong storms are possible in addition to heavy rain. We may see 1-3″ of rain through Friday morning. Much cooler air will move in on Friday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s. A few showers may linger.

