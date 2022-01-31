St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Authorities investigate remains found after Gautier fire

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(WIFR)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found after a fire in Gautier this weekend.

Police and fire responded to 1409 Highway 90 just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire.

After putting out the flames, firefighters found human remains in the rubble.

The remains have not been identified at this time and will be sent for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 if you have any information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
Many had to turn around on Klondyke Road and Chiniche Lane as workers put in sewage and...
Klondyke Road drainage work set for this week
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
Nearly 10,000 new COVID cases, 100+ new deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Mississippi leaders are more serious than ever about eliminating the state income tax. Empower...
Empower Mississippi's Russ Latino on eliminating the state income tax