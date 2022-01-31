Authorities investigate remains found after Gautier fire

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found after a fire in Gautier this weekend.

Police and fire responded to 1409 Highway 90 just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire.

After putting out the flames, firefighters found human remains in the rubble.

The remains have not been identified at this time and will be sent for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 if you have any information.

