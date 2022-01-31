St. Jude Dream Home
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County

A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Exxon Robinwood One Stop on Highway 49 in Saucier. The store is eligible for a $5,000 prize for selling a $1 million ticket.

Friday night’s winner matched five numbers, earning them the $1 million prize. The ticket did not have the Mega Millions number.

While the couple says they do not want to come forward publicly yet, they are excited about winning.

