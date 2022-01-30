St. Jude Dream Home
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating Spears for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that deputies responded to Spears home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WVUE) - The war between the two Spears has yet to come to a cease fire. Britney Spears is calling out her sister Jamie Lynn yet again, while Lynn continues to promote her new book, “Things I Should Have Said.”

Britney took to Instagram Friday and posted a long caption, pretty much throwing shade at her sister, by sarcastically congratulating her on her book becoming a best seller and accusing her of lying. The post contained a video from “The Real” where the girls from the panel were discussing the book.

“National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” Britney captioned in the post.

“The Real” panelist Adrienne Bailon Houghton, made it known that things with Jamie Lynn should’ve been handled with her sister privately.

“She should have named this ‘The Things I Should Have Said to My Sister and My Sister Alone But Instead I’ve Decided to Make a Book for Profit,’” said Houghton.

“If you wanna clear your name ... who is it important to clear your name to? Your sister or the masses of people?” Houghton added. “Why did you feel the need to clear your name to millions of people who are not your family members, who are not your blood, who are not your DNA?”

Britney went on to praise Adrienne for her words in the post by saying, “What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!!” she wrote. “I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is!!!”

Britney went on accusing her sister of lying about her and Lynn’s former co-star Alexa Nikolas from her show “Zoey 101.” She also accused Jamie Lynn of ‘making money’ off her.

Jamie Lynn so far has not responded to Britney’s comments yet. No telling what will happen after this.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

