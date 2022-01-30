St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Runners raced for seventh annual Casino Bridge Run

Runners made sure to participate in this year’s seventh annual Casino Bridge Run, especially because proceeds will go to the Furrever Homes Rescue.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of runners got up early Saturday morning to support a great cause.

Runners made sure to participate in this year’s seventh annual Casino Bridge Run, especially because proceeds will go to the Furrever Homes Rescue.

The Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge was filled with footsteps for the race.

The event included a 10k run over the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge into Ocean Springs.

Once runners hit the City of Discover itself, then they ran through downtown and back over the bridge to finish at the Gold Nugget casino.

Organizers said the 5k run is a run-walk so more participants can join.

The run-walk allowed runners to go midway on the bridge and back to the Golden Nugget.

Participant Joseph Barrow said he doesn’t mind driving hours for the event.

He explained that the Casino Bridge Run is one of his favorites because of the bridge’s view while racing.

Barrow said even though he isn’t participating in the 5k race, he appreciates the fact that organizers are thinking about people’s different levels of skills.

“It makes it less intimidating, and they don’t have to be the best, they don’t have to be first. They just go out and do their own pace, do their own thing. Whether that’s walking, running or a mixture of both,” Barrow said.

Barrow said that running is such a treat to his lifestyle that it doesn’t feel like he’s exercising.

Instead, it relives tense feelings, while being among peers with similar interests.

“It helps with everyday stress. It helps living a long life, and it’s an excuse to come out and connect with people,” he said.

Planners said that there were more than one thousand people in each race.

Organizers said if you couldn’t make Saturday’s race then you can register for the Harley Half Marathon on Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
The district decided to give something tangible to students to help them focus on identifying...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District rolls out social-emotional learning cards to promote mental health
Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind

Latest News

Runners made sure to participate in this year’s seventh annual Casino Bridge Run, especially...
Runners raced for seventh annual Casino Bridge Run
Nicole Bradley has taken over the role of administrative director of Center Stage theater, a...
New Center Stage director carries on family legacy
Thousands of runners got up early this morning to support a great cause. The Biloxi-Ocean...
Runners face the cold for annual Casino Bridge Run
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller