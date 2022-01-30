Runners raced for seventh annual Casino Bridge Run

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of runners got up early Saturday morning to support a great cause.

Runners made sure to participate in this year’s seventh annual Casino Bridge Run, especially because proceeds will go to the Furrever Homes Rescue.

The Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge was filled with footsteps for the race.

The event included a 10k run over the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge into Ocean Springs.

Once runners hit the City of Discover itself, then they ran through downtown and back over the bridge to finish at the Gold Nugget casino.

Organizers said the 5k run is a run-walk so more participants can join.

The run-walk allowed runners to go midway on the bridge and back to the Golden Nugget.

Participant Joseph Barrow said he doesn’t mind driving hours for the event.

He explained that the Casino Bridge Run is one of his favorites because of the bridge’s view while racing.

Barrow said even though he isn’t participating in the 5k race, he appreciates the fact that organizers are thinking about people’s different levels of skills.

“It makes it less intimidating, and they don’t have to be the best, they don’t have to be first. They just go out and do their own pace, do their own thing. Whether that’s walking, running or a mixture of both,” Barrow said.

Barrow said that running is such a treat to his lifestyle that it doesn’t feel like he’s exercising.

Instead, it relives tense feelings, while being among peers with similar interests.

“It helps with everyday stress. It helps living a long life, and it’s an excuse to come out and connect with people,” he said.

Planners said that there were more than one thousand people in each race.

Organizers said if you couldn’t make Saturday’s race then you can register for the Harley Half Marathon on Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.