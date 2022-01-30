Klondyke Road in Long Beach to close for sewer pipe work

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Long Beach might have to find a different way to get around starting Monday.

Beginning Jan. 31, Klondyke Road at Willow Lane will be closed for the week while crews install new sewer pipe across Klondyke Road.

Please use alternate routes when traveling in the area. For those traveling south on Klondyke Road, take Cleveland Avenue to Railroad Road. Those traveling north on Klondyke Road will need to detour to Pineville Road to Daughterty Road to Commission Road then back to Klondyke Road.

During the construction process, there will be road closures, detours, and anticipated utility outages. Residents are asked to be patient with crews as this project progresses.

