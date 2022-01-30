New Center Stage director carries on family legacy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who know and love Center Stage, know and love Perla Bradley.

More than two decades after her death and plenty of people in between in the role of administrative director – Perla’s daughter, Nicole Bradley, has taken up where her mother left off.

Especially in theater terms, it’s a big role to fill.

“When I first started at Center Stage back in the mid-80s, the first person I really met was after Chuck White, the artistic director, was Perla Bradley,” said David Delk, long-time actor, director and member of the Center Stage board of directors. “And, she made you feel like a star.”

In fact, she has one in front of the Biloxi theater in her honor.

“But now we go inside and we see her daughter with all that energy and the smile,” Delk said. “And she’s so much like Perla, it’s amazing.”

Contrary to popular belief, Nicole said she was nervous about taking on her mother’s role.

“I was a little bit nervous because I knew that I would have really big shoes to fill,” Nicole said. “But everybody’s been so incredibly welcoming and helpful that I feel like I’ve gotten my sea legs and just raring to go every time I come down here.”

Nicole knew of her mother’s dedication early on.

“We used to joke all the time that sometimes it felt like she liked Center Stage more than her own children,” she said with a laugh. “I mean, it was her life. Once we became older and self-sufficient, this became like a third child for her.”

But she learned a valuable lesson.

“A lot of what she brought here, she instilled in both of us too,” Nicole said of her and her sister. “Just hard work, find something that you love, that you’re passionate about and everything else just sort of works its way out.”

Her goal for the theater is just like that of her mother.

“I just want it to be successful,” she said. “I want people to come fill these seats and enjoy every show that we produce and tell all their friends about it and come back for the next one.”

A job she hopes will meet her mother’s expectations.

“I think she’d be really proud,” she said. “And, I’m not going to get teary. I just think she’d be really proud.”

