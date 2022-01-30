Beautiful Sunday

It’s been a frosty morning for many of us, but any frost will melt quickly today. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine with a breeze from the southwest. Temperatures will climb up into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and very chilly. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday morning.

Monday will be another nice day with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. More moisture will return on Tuesday and so will some cloud cover. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are possible later in the day.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We’re going to have plenty of moisture move in on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday, and heavy rain is possible. After the front passes, we’ll cool down into the 50s on Friday.

