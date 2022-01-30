St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
The district decided to give something tangible to students to help them focus on identifying...
Pascagoula-Gautier School District rolls out social-emotional learning cards to promote mental health
Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind

Latest News

Runners raced for 7th annual Casino Bridge Run
Runners raced for seventh annual Casino Bridge Run
Runners made sure to participate in this year’s seventh annual Casino Bridge Run, especially...
Runners raced for seventh annual Casino Bridge Run
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants