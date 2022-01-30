St. Jude Dream Home
4-year-old boy fatally shot inside vehicle in Westwego, JPSO says

A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in Westwego, as the adults with him smoked marijuana in the front seat Saturday night (Jan. 29), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle as the adults with him smoked marijuana in the front seat Saturday night (Jan. 29), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The tragedy occurred around 10:45 p.m. inside a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

According to investigators, two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, while the 4-year-old and a “younger sibling” were in the back seat.

“The child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” Rivarde said. “As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury.”

The boy was transported to a hospital after deputies were called to the scene, but succumbed to his injury at a hospital, the JPSO said.

“Our investigators are still trying to determine who fired the shot,” Rivarde said. “It is not believed to be self-inflicted. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

No arrests have been made in the case thus far, and neither the dead child nor the adults accompanying him have had their identities disclosed by the JPSO or the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office.

The JPSO said anyone in need of a gun lock can call its public affairs division at (504) 363-5500 to have one provided free of cost.

