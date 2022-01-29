St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Sunny, but chilly today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was literally freezing this morning! We have plenty of sunshine to look forward to today, but we’re not warming up too much. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. The wind will also begin to relax, and the humidity will stay very low.

Another cold night is expected. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s, so another light freeze is possible. However, Sunday afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the low 60s. More sunshine is expected. Monday will be sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

More moisture returns on Tuesday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More showers and storms are expected by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
George County teen-ager Layla Jamison received a warm welcome home celebration in Lucedale...
George County teen returns home after months of recovery following Hwy. 26 collapse
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
High Court orders George Co. to decide if inmate wants execution
A 75-year-old Gulfport man who was reported missing has been found safe, said authorities on...
UPDATE: 75-year-old Gulfport man found safe
What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police

Latest News

Projected low temperatures 1.22.22
Light freeze Saturday morning
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Freezing, blustery tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.28.22
Light freeze Saturday morning; warmer Sunday
Some afternoon clearing
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast