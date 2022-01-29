Sunny, but chilly today

It was literally freezing this morning! We have plenty of sunshine to look forward to today, but we’re not warming up too much. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. The wind will also begin to relax, and the humidity will stay very low.

Another cold night is expected. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s, so another light freeze is possible. However, Sunday afternoon will be much warmer with highs in the low 60s. More sunshine is expected. Monday will be sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

More moisture returns on Tuesday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s. More showers and storms are expected by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

