Stone High soccer teams’ family bond

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - We often hear how being a part of a team feels like a family. But rare is the time where two teams feel like one family. Yet for the Stone High girls and boys soccer teams, that’s the case. The girls team is coached by Carissa Harrison, and the boys team is led by her husband, Patrick. The two got to know each other through the sport they know best.

“We met through soccer, we’ve played soccer all our lives,” Carissa said. “We used to play every night of the week. Now, we like to instill the love we have for soccer to the kids.”

“It’s a unique dynamic of being able to be in the same profession and see the same successes and failures, and work off each other,” Patrick said.

The girls team is led by six seniors, who made program history last season, getting to the second round for the first time ever. Having played with each other for well over a decade, they’re hoping to make history again in their last dance.

“It’s really special. We’ve all been working for this for so long,” senior Kendall Burn said. “Since we were little, we’ve all played soccer. It’s really special to know we can make history this year, I hope we can do it. I know that we can.”

On the boys side, Brennon Maulden is the lone senior - and he isn’t phased by being the eldest of the group. In fact, he embraces it.

“I guess I’d be the older parent, everybody looks up to me as the older person,” he said. “They’re the younger ones, so I have to teach them. We all bond together, kind of like a family.”

On the eve of every game, the Harrisons host pasta night for both squads. On road gamedays, the two teams take one bus together.

Which is exactly what they’ll do Saturday before they each face Sumrall with a spot in South State on the line.

“One of the local churches has offered to feed us,” Carissa said. “We’re going to eat with both teams, and take the bus up for the playoffs.”

As two different teams chase history, they’ll be doing so as one Stone family.

“It’s amazing, it’s both of our passions,” Patrick said. “To be able to share that passion with the next generation is a blessing for us.”

“Their energy creates my energy most of the time, it’s supposed to be the other way around,” Carissa said. “Just the atmosphere they’ve created, they’re going to do great things, no matter what they do.”

