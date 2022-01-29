State Auditor floats idea of separate judicial district, additional resources to fight Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White believes more judges — possibly a separate judicial district — could be the answer to the Capital City’s struggles with violent crime.

Last year ended as the deadliest in the city’s history, and Jackson’s homicide rate per capita ranked highest in the nation among larger cities, according to a WLBT analysis.

“I cannot imagine a bigger public policy failure in the state of Mississippi in my lifetime than what we’re seeing in the city of Jackson,” White said. “One of the ideas I proposed was either creating a separate judicial district or adding additional judicial resources to the existing judges to relieve them a bit, because I know they’re overwhelmed as well, in order to ease that backlog and process these cases a bit faster.”

White said those accused of violent crimes often take too long to be prosecuted, and in some cases, are released on bond, only to commit additional crimes.

White originally made these statements not to a legislative committee but to a rotary club in the metro this week.

“The Legislature could add judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court; the Legislature could allocate money for police resources. And I think all of that would be enormously welcome,” said MC School of Law professor Matt Steffey.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann helped work out a deal where three special judges handled cases in Hinds County for six months, funded by CARES money, in a short-lived measure to help clear the county’s backlog.

However, the creation of a separate district, Steffey said, would require more resources.

“More judges, more police, more courthouses, more grand juries, more public defenders? All cost money. That’s step one. The Legislature would need to allocate the money to do this, then the question of how to implement it would come up,” Steffey said.

Steffey said there are two reasons we haven’t already seen this implemented.

“It was money and politics in the 1990s. It was money and politics in the aughts; it was money and politics the last decade,” Steffey said. “It has been under-resourced as long as I have taught at the law school in downtown Jackson. The same ideas keep floating. And I don’t condemn them for that reason. It may be that a new or additional judicial district is part of the solution. But none of this happens without additional resources.”

White said it could cost $10 million for more judges, bailiffs, and resources to expand what’s already in Hinds County.

A separate judicial district would cost much more, however.

This idea is not yet being proposed by any state lawmaker.

“I’ve heard from community leaders who are actively engaged in conversations with their legislators about ideas a lot like this, so I think this is being discussed in the background,” White said. “We’re gonna have to put our heads together collectively as a state, regardless of who you are, the color of your skin, or what party you belong to, and find the solutions to this problem because real people are suffering.”

