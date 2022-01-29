Pascagoula-Gautier School District rolls out social-emotional learning cards to promote mental health

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Social-emotional learning cards rolled out in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District this week as mental health continues to be a top priority for school leaders.

“What we noticed is that our students are under a great deal of stress, even more so than usual because of COVID-19,” said Whole Child Coordinator Kristen Sims.

The district decided to give something tangible to students to help them focus on identifying their feelings and express them in appropriate ways.

“The front of the card is where they learn to identify their feelings,” said Sims. “The back of the card is where we have coping skills and also statements of affirmation. We want to prompt students to look at our coping skills. Let’s see if you can do any of these and get you back to where you’re in a good space and ready to learn.”

Students also have access to a therapy dog, Zeke. His role is to help kids with counseling and working through their feelings.

“The very first rule has to be, that you be kind,” said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Dr. Wayne Rodolfich. “They’re not angry and showing out because of something you’ve done, so it shouldn’t be a personal issue for you. It’s something that’s going on in their life and it’s our job to investigate and figure out what it is so we can get the solution for them.”

A rising number of cases of abnormal conduct during the pandemic alarmed the district’s behavior specialists, prompting counselors to implement the practice.

“I know we’re giving out this card and some of them will be thrown away or discarded,” said Dr. Rodolfich. “But, this is about the one-child or the ten children who are impacted and we hope this card stands in the gap for them. This isn’t the only solution, but it’s one of many solutions, and as educators we’re continuing to look for solutions to make sure we have a pathway for every child in our school district.”

Every student in the district received one of the social-emotional learning cards this week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.