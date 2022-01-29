St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

36 Years Later: Challenger accident motivates NASA safety experts

Thirty-six years ago today the nation and the world looked on in horror as Space Shuttle...
Thirty-six years ago today the nation and the world looked on in horror as Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.(NBC)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thirty-six years ago today the nation and the world looked on in horror as Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

Meridian native Gary Benton vividly remembers the day Challenger exploded. He serves as safety and assurance director at Stennis Space Center, a location where NASA rocket engines are frequently tested.

“During that time, I was in my high school physics class, and my teacher had applied to be the first teacher in space, but he wasn’t selected. I’ll never forget that tragic day,” Benton said.

Many of those lessons learned, not only when Challenger exploded, but when Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated in 2003, are being put to use for future NASA missions.

“We’ve implemented many different things, including a strong safety culture, and a reporting culture, where people are encouraged to bring up any safety issues they have. management has also gone through training to remind them to listen to folks, and to make sure we get the right data and understand the risk,” Benton added. “We’ve got to pay attention to data when we’re flying these new vehicles.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
A 75-year-old Gulfport man who was reported missing has been found safe, said authorities on...
UPDATE: 75-year-old Gulfport man found safe

Latest News

Singing River Health System informs women in “What the Health: connecting the dots in women's...
Singing River Health System informs women in health panel discussion
Teachers like Amber Juraszek, a third-grade teacher at Pass Road in Gulfport, are feeling...
South Mississippi teachers feeling optimistic about pay raises
The lessons learned from the accident are why NASA's first protocol is always safety.
Space Shuttle Challenger disaster remembered 36 years later
Stephanie Piper, a sexual assault program manager at Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, joins...
Center for Nonviolence continues to provide safe place for individuals