36 Years Later: Challenger accident motivates NASA safety experts

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thirty-six years ago today the nation and the world looked on in horror as Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral.

Meridian native Gary Benton vividly remembers the day Challenger exploded. He serves as safety and assurance director at Stennis Space Center, a location where NASA rocket engines are frequently tested.

“During that time, I was in my high school physics class, and my teacher had applied to be the first teacher in space, but he wasn’t selected. I’ll never forget that tragic day,” Benton said.

At Infiniti Science Center, staff members & others remember the Space Shuttle Challenger accident that happened 36 years ago on this date. More on this somber anniversary later today on @WLOX. pic.twitter.com/3pXdu50KwT — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 28, 2022

Many of those lessons learned, not only when Challenger exploded, but when Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated in 2003, are being put to use for future NASA missions.

“We’ve implemented many different things, including a strong safety culture, and a reporting culture, where people are encouraged to bring up any safety issues they have. management has also gone through training to remind them to listen to folks, and to make sure we get the right data and understand the risk,” Benton added. “We’ve got to pay attention to data when we’re flying these new vehicles.”

