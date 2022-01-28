St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls father has been put behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s bullies.

Thomas Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that girls at her high school were bullying her; an arrest affidavit says that Brown had been in contact with the school principal about the issue. Brown told officers that he got a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, and went to meet her at an intersection near the high school.

He allegedly decided to confront the girls, and told them that he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter. When one replied he could not slit her throat, Brown allegedly pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it about six inches from her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Wichita Falls police responded to multiple calls about the interaction and found Brown walking down a nearby street. Officers said that when asked about what was going on, Brown said he was probably going to jail. Police say he freely spoke about the incident even after being read his rights, handing over the pocket knife and even physically reenacting the event with officers when they asked him to demonstrate what had happened.

Brown remains in custody in the Wichita County Jail. His bond had not been set at the time this story was published.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
A 75-year-old Gulfport man who was reported missing has been found safe, said authorities on...
UPDATE: 75-year-old Gulfport man found safe

Latest News

Authorities said a patient stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a chase before crashing.
Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
High Court orders George Co. to decide if inmate wants execution
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
5,533 new COVID cases, 25 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Lt. Darren Versiga is now with the Pascagoula Police Department's Criminal Investigative...
Communication across jurisdictions vital to solving cold cases, says investigator